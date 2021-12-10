Welfare, innovation based industrialisation yields results: KP Minister

KP Minister for Labour, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that industrialization will yield results only when it is carried out along with labour welfare and innovative management.

He expressed these views while addressing at a new enrollment ceremony in FF Steel Head Office at Hayatabad Industrial Estate on Thursday.

Besides, Chairman FF Steel, Nauman Wazir and CEO FF Steel Zarak Khan Khattak, the authorities of Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of the FF Steel attended the ceremony.

The provincial minister said that FF Steel is playing a vital role in labour welfare and has become a leading company by ensuring 100pc compliance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Security Act 2021. The efforts made by FF Steel Management in this regard are highly commendable.

He appreciated FF Steel’s new initiatives taken in the field of Industrial relations, expansion of networking and capacity building of workers.