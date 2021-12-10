Market expects significant rise in interest rate

Ismail Iqbal Securities recently conducted a survey and found that market participants expect the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to result in yet another significant increase in the policy rate of 100 bps or more.

According to the results of the survey, money managers’ expectations have shifted significantly since the previous MPC announcement in November.

“About 70pc of the market participants expect an interest rate hike of 100bps or above in the upcoming monetary policy meeting as compared to 40pc in the Nov-21 meeting survey,” says the survey.

Only 24 days have passed since the MPC of the Reserve Bank of Australia last met, which is scheduled to take place on December 14.SBP announced its new monetary policy last month, which included a 150 basis point increase in the interest rate. In spite of expectations for an increase in interest rates, some experts believe the central bank will now be more aggressive in its efforts to rein in a rapidly expanding current account deficit and a depreciating rupee.

In the meantime, about half of the market participants expect inflation to be between 10pc and 11pc in FY22, compared to 34pc in the previous survey.

About 30 percent of those polled expect inflation to average between 11 and 12 percent, compared to just 10 percent in the previous survey. This suggests that the market expects inflation to remain between 11 and 13 percent for the next seven months,” according to the survey results.

In addition, the majority of participants believe that the dollar rate against the Pakistan rupee will continue to rise. According to the report, 60pc of market participants expect the exchange rate to remain between 180 and 185 by Jun-22, compared to 30pc in the previous survey.