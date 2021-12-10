18.87m mobile phone sets manufactured locally

Cellular companies, operating in Pakistan, have locally manufactured around 18.87 million mobile phone sets after the introduction of Mobile Manufacturing Policy in June 2020 to encourage local production. An official of PTA said in 2020, the number of locally manufactured mobile sets was 13.05 million which reached 18.87 million in the first ten months of the current year. The PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021, a major milestone in the journey towards “Digital Pakistan”. As of July 2021, he said the PTA has issued MDM authorization to 26 companies, including both foreign and local companies with brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Alcatel, Techno, Infinix. The official said one company has also exported “Made in Pakistan” smartphones to the United Arab Emirates. “The establishment of 26 manufacturing plants has brought in an investment of over US$ 126 million,” he said, adding that over 10,000 jobs have been created in a short span of seven months. “The local manufacturing plants are going to be instrumental for creating further job opportunities, enabling affordability for Pakistani users.













