Bitcoin inches up to $49,327, ether crosses $4,300 mark

The cryptocurrency market gained 1.3 percent on Thursday to lift market capitalisation to $2.46 trillion as of 1245 hours GMT. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin price went slightly up by 0.48 percent to reach $49,327. The price is down by 13.40 percent over the last seven days. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 932 billion. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, gained 0.98 percent to reach $4,304. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $505.8 billion. Ether’s price is down by 8.9 percent over the last seven days. Similarly, XRP price took a giant leap of 12.96 percent to reach $0.916. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $91.6 billion after this increase. However, Cardano (ADA) price shed 0.08 percent to reach $1.36. Its market capitalisation has reached $44.8 billion with this decrease. On the other hand, Dogecoin (DOGE) price gained 2.42 percent to reach $0.178. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $23.6 billion. Meanwhile, Dog-themed cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – suffered a drop in market capitalisation, falling out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. While the popularity of DOGE and SHIB drops, Hamster coin and Shar Pie are posting double-digit gains overnight.













