Digitisation transforming real economy, financial sector, says SBP governor

The 13th Public Lecture Series on ‘Sustainability and Cyber Resilience’ was held on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, by the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), Malaysia.

Central Bank of UAE collaborated on the Public Lecture. The IFSB’s Lecture Series is a flagship event where leading Islamic financial scholars from around the world share their valuable insights on the most pressing issues in the Islamic financial world.

The 39th IFSB Council meeting was the backdrop for the 13th Public Lecture. Speaking on ‘Cybersecurity in the Era of Digitalization: Regulatory Perspective,’ SBP Governor Dr. Reza Baqir delivered the keynote address at the event.

Banks face significant cybersecurity challenges, according to SBP’s governor, who addressed the audience at the event, highlighting SBP’s policy measures and regulatory efforts in this area. One of the most disruptive technologies of this millennium, he said, is digitalization, which is transforming both the real economy and the financial sector worldwide.

Many new business opportunities have emerged due to recent trends in digitalization, which are expected to drive economic growth around the world.. His main point was that the financial system has become more vulnerable as a result of the widespread use of technology and the interconnection and complexity it has created. As a result, policymakers and regulators must remain vigilant and devise appropriate policy measures to address the risks that may arise from technological disruptions.

By making cybersecurity a top priority for financial institutions’ boardrooms, Governor SBP emphasised the need to develop robust cybersecurity protocols and regulations to improve the overall governance regime in financial institutions.