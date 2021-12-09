A sneak peek into Asifa & Nabeel’s BCW showcase on Sunday

The creations of Asifa & Nabeel resonate with elegance, grace and charm – suited for a woman who aims to stand out.

Subtlety is the name of the game which at the same time ensures that the woman’s outfit has a presence and leaves something to remember her by. This is exactly how I see the dresses created by the esteemed designer label.

From beautiful mermaid lehngas to floral embroidered bridals, subtle shades and then some blacks, Asifa & Nabeel are all set to showcase their Marasim collection at the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 on Day 3 (Sunday).

We took a sneak peek into the collection before its grand showcase over the weekend and came across 10 intricately designed formal wears that included saris, angrakhas, lehnga choli and gowns set in a wide colour palette of greens, ivories, black, red, coral and sea blue.

With winter weddings being quite a thing on our side of the world, the full sleeved blouse with sari is the top trend and Asifa & Nabeel presents it with a stunning version of it. We love the heavy block print border and embroidered pallu of the sari. The delicate Anarkali dresses set in coral shades and then the beige lehnga choli complete with green and red contrast duppatas are the ones looking out for at the showcase.

Asifa & Nabeel represent today’s women who are empowered and in touch with their roots as well.

“We make clothes for women of every age and all kind. Keeping this in mind, we offer exquisite tailoring with all kinds of art work and embroidery. Our design stuns with elegance and femininity created to spin magic or artisanal craftsmanship. We specialise in intricate embroidery, 3D handwork and attention to details. Our brand is inspired by the strength that comes from the waves of empowerment of modern women,” Asifa says while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

We absolutely cannot wait for the veteran to spin magic on the ramp on Day 3 of Bridal Couture Week.