‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ and ‘Rang Mahal’ make it to Google’s Top Trending list of 2021

Seventh Sky Entertainment’s drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has remained a chart-buster throughout the year along with the drama serial ‘Rang Mahal’ which also quite a huge hit in the entertainment industry.

With the year coming to an end, the drama serials have once again proven to be the best and made it to Google’s top trending list 2021.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat grabbed the second position in the top movies and television shows list while Rang Mahal ranked fourth.

With several chart-busting shows under their name, 7th Sky Entertainment is known to explore distinct genres which make them stand out in the industry. 2021 has been yet another great year for them as they brought one hit after another to television screens.

The saga of love and spirituality, Khuda Aur Mohabbat had the audience hooked from its very first episode and Rang Mahal was the perfect family drama to enjoy every day.

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi leave no stone unturned as they continue producing quality content for all kinds of viewers, hence making 7th Sky Entertainment a household name in Pakistan.