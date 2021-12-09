Katrina’s wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who finally got married on Thursday at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, looked amazing on their wedding dresses.

Katrina’s gorgeous wedding dress is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that created the magic for her fans. She donned a heavily embellished lehenga which she teamed with a red dupatta that featured zari work all along the border. Katrina accessorised her look with a matha patti and a nath. She also wore a heavy necklace and earrings to go with it. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are still going on at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.