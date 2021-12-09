Ushna raves over Ayeza’s beauty

Actress Ushna Shah spoke highly of Ayeza Khan’s looks in the latter’s picture taken in a photoshoot on the social media application Instagram.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star had shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot on the picture and video-sharing social media platform where she looked stunning.

The Balaa star was in awe of her fellow celebrity’s looks and appreciated her beauty.

“God really took his time with this one,” she wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza Khan shares pictures from her photoshoots and the projects’ behind the scenes on Instagram where she has millions of followers.

Ushna Shah, apart from sharing pictures on social media platforms, gives statements regarding social issues, parenting and betterment for the country’s entertainment industry.

Earlier, she asked parents to raise their children themselves instead of relying on showbiz celebrities for doing so.

She said that the job of the entertainers is just to entertain and the parents themselves should teach the lessons which have not been taught.

The actor added that parents should stop their children from using social media or ban them from accessing profiles and pages of celebrities if it is not good enough for them.