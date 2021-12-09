Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s death for the first time

Rohail Hyatt shared his feelings about former Vital Signs bandmate Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death in 2016 for the first time on Wednesday.

Hyatt turned to Twitter to explain why he’s kept quiet about Jamshed’s tragic death in a plane crash five years ago, sharing his feelings in a short, albeit highly emotional.

“As asked by someone, I’ve been quiet about my brother JJ’s departure from this world because I’ve always felt words will fall short to describe my loss. And they still do,” he said.

He went on to say, “I miss him and his wonderful smile. May he be smiling in heaven forever IA. May Allah bless his soul. Ameen.”

Shortly after, Hyatt also shared a throwback photo of the band Vital Signs in its heyday, captioning it, “Vital Signs, 2nd album cover shoot, 1991.”