Fawad Khan nominated for 100 most handsome faces in the world

Fawad Khan, the heartthrob of the Pakistani showbiz industry has been named among ‘100 most handsome faces’ by TC Candler in the independent critics list. Fawad Khan is adored for his charming personality and has been featured in the nominee list for the fourth time in a row. Taking to Instagram, TC Candler shared a bunch of famed faces. Not only Fawad, but Imran Abbas had also been given the title of the most handsome man. The Humsafar star carved a name in the industry as he bagged diverse roles in numerous Lollywood and Bollywood movies. Recently, the star rejoiced in his 40th birthday celebrations in Dubai along with his friends and looked dashing at the bash.













