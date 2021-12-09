Ed Sheeran helps hometown school by raising funds

Ed Sheeran has donated a special guitar made for his most-recent album in an effort to help a primary school in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

Sheeran gave away the instrument to Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVA Primary School as part of a raffle prize to help fund a music pod and disabled access facilities.

NME reported that the customized guitar features special nods to Sheeran’s hit album, including a “custom maple inlay at the seventh fret, a butterfly inlay motif, a recurring theme within the album – at the truss rod cover and neck heel cap, and a custom-designed edition internal label.”

The singer told BBC, “There is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right, it says prototype in it.”

He continues to say, “To win this, it’s a £5 raffle which goes to charity. It’s going to build a music center at a primary school near me, which I’m really excited about.”

The Shape of You hitmaker also donated three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021-22 home shirts for runners-up in the raffle.