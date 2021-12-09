Pakistan strongly condemns unabated extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of another three Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Shopian, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the earlier day.

The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 40 Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called “cordon and search operations” since 1 October 2021.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the military crackdown and the extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and staged operations in IIOJK reflected the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine in India.

“Persisting with their callous behavior and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, the Indian occupation forces are also refusing to hand over the mortal remains of the martyred Kashmiris to their families,” it said.

The FO termed it “reprehensible” that BJP authorities in IIOJK had denied Kashmiri Muslims their basic religious rights to offer Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar for the last several weeks.

It said that Pakistan called upon the international community to take immediate notice of India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK.

“India’s ongoing, systematic and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK warrant investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” it said.