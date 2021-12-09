Sindh declares winter vacations for schools

On Thursday, the government of Sindh declared winter vacations for schools and colleges across the province.

According to the notification issued by the steering committee of education department, schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 till January 1, 2022.

The decision was taken after a meeting of a meeting held by the sub-committee today.

It was decided to reopen schools and colleges across Sindh on Monday, January 3, 2022.

According to sources, the decision on winter vacations will be taken in view of fears about a new wave of coronavirus in the country and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, around the world.