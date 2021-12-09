Christmas: Federal govt will disburse advance salaries to Christian employees

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, the federal finance ministry has announced advance salaries to all Christians employed in the government sector for their biggest religious occasions.

Moreover, the finance ministry said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workers, both by December 20.

In this context, the accountant general of Pakistan, revenues, military accountant general, chief accounts officer of the MOFA will disburse advance salaries to the Christian community.

However, Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.