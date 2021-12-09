No corrupt element part of current government: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the masses have full confidence in the prime minister’s leadership that he would not do anything for personal gains.

In a tweet, he said whether it was a transparency survey or some other survey, after a long time, the people have the trust that no corrupt element was part of the present government.

ٹرانسپیرنسی کا سروے ہو یا کوئ اور سروے طویل عرصے بعد سیاسی حکومت کے بارے میں اعتمادظاہرہوا ہےکہ وہ کرپٹ عناصر پر مشتمل نہیں،عوام کو وزیر اعظم کی ذات پر اعتماد ہے کہ وہ ذاتی مفادات کیلئےکوئ کام نہیں کرے گا 89% لوگ کرونا پر حکومتی اقدامات کی تائید کرتے ہیں یہبہت بڑی کامیابی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 9, 2021

Moreover, he said 89 percent of people support the government measures on coronavirus and this was a great achievement.