Your right to know Thursday, December 09, 2021


No corrupt element part of current government: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the masses have full confidence in the prime minister’s leadership that he would not do anything for personal gains.

In a tweet, he said whether it was a transparency survey or some other survey, after a long time, the people have the trust that no corrupt element was part of the present government.

Moreover, he said 89 percent of people support the government measures on coronavirus and this was a great achievement.

 

