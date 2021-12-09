Green line bus service to be inaugurated by PM tomorrow

Karachi: The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Green Line Bus service on Dec 10 which is the long awaited dream of citizens of Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said, “Karachi citizen’s wait for a modern transport system is almost over.”

“The PM @ImranKhanPTI will inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transport system, Greenline Bus Rapid Transit, on the 10th of December,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

On Friday(tomorrow) Prime Minister Khan will arrive Karachi to launch the trial operations of the much-awaited bus service, he said.

He also shared a video that offers a sneak peek into “what the Green Line operation will look like”.

24 kilometer long dedicated track of Green Line buses include 12.7 km elevated section.