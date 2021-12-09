Viral video: nail art works as a tea strainer

The video of a nail art went viral on social media in which the artist transformed the nail to make it look as if it is a makeshift tea strainer (chai ki challni). A video, shared by Instagram user @ilysmnail, see a designer sculpting a nail. A hole is created in the centre of a fake nail and goes on to add a strainer mesh that would work as if it is a sieve. A cup of chai [tea] is then poured through her nail which can be used as a tea strainer. To top it off, a piece of elaichi (cardamom) drops on the “strainer”. However, the netizens came up with strange and hilarious comments regarding the clip.