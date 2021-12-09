Punjab to spend Rs320b on social protection

Terming the Social Protection Programme (SPP) launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the “largest social security project” in the history of Pakistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Punjab government is spending Rs320 billion under the aforesaid programme.

He added that the Punjab government will also provide health insurance to its citizens from January 1.

It is pertinent to mention that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had provided health insurance to all its citizens earlier this year.

The information minister added that the government will pay up to Rs1 million as insurance for treatment through the programme.

Chaudhry highlighted that families with less than Rs50,000 income will also be provided a 30 per cent discount on food items.

“Citizens will be able to buy pulses, ghee and flour on affordable price,” Chaudhry said. “Special schemes of loans and scholarships are also being given to the people.”

Later, addressing a function at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, the information minister said the human tragedy in Afghanistan was increasing with each passing day.

He added that the people of Afghanistan were facing the worst humanitarian crisis due to cold weather.

“The OIC Foreign Ministers Conference on December 19 will focus on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” Chaudhry said. “Pakistan was trying to form a mechanism with Saudi Arabia and other brotherly countries to help the people of the war-torn country.”