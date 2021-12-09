COVID-19: Pakistan logs 10 deaths, 350 new cases in last 24 hours

On Thursday, the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the country has reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 350 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,288,053. However, the overall death toll surged 28,803.

Moreover, a total of 46,697 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 350 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.74 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 771.

However, as of yesterday, 2,355 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,249,421.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,829.

Furthermore, a total of 477,299 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,682 in Punjab, 180,514 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,022 in Islamabad, 33,519 in Balochistan, 34,595 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,422 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other, Pakistan reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karachi today.