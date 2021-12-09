12 flights called off, four delayed at Lahore airport

On Thursday, 12 international and domestic flights have been called off and four delayed due to operational hazards and shortage of aircraft at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Daily Times reported.

This was declared by the Lahore Airport Inquiry.

The cancelled flights were: PIA’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 303, Serene Airline’s flight from Lahore to Ras Al-Khaima 5725, Serene Airline’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 522/523, Serene Airline’s two-way flight from Lahore to Quetta 542/543, PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 304/305, Serena Airline’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 524/525, PIA’s flight from Gilgit to Lahore 610 and AirBlue’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 408.

Turkish Airline’s flight from Lahore to Istanbul was delayed by six hours, Qatar Airline’s flight from Lahore to Doha was delayed by 75 minutes, Turkish Airline’s flight from Istanbul to Lahore 714 was delayed by seven hours and Qatar Airline’s flight from Doha to Lahore was delayed by two hours.