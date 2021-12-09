Pakistan refuses US invitation to Summit for Democracy

On Wednesday, Pakistan refused United States’ invitation for participation in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event set to take place on December 9-10, 2021.

However, Pakistan thanked the US for the invitation but said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues “at an opportune time in the future,” according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office

“Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media,” the statement said.

“We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results.”

The statement further asserted that Pakistan values its partnership with the US and wishes to expand it both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation.

“We remain in contact with the US on a range of issues and believe that we can engage on this subject at an opportune time in the future,” the statement read.

“Pakistan will, meanwhile, continue to support all efforts aimed towards strengthening dialogue, constructive engagement, and international cooperation for the advancement of our shared goals,” it concluded.

The summit

According to the official website of the State Department, on December 9-10, 2021, President Biden will host a virtual summit for leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

“The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy, and human rights at home and abroad,” it read.

“For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal.”

Per the website, the summit will be based on three key themes:

Defending against authoritarianism

Addressing and fighting corruption

Promoting respect for human rights

“Leaders will be encouraged to announce specific actions and commitments to meaningful internal reforms and international initiatives that advance the Summit’s goals,” the website said.