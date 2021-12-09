It’s only 50 minutes from Tenerife but La Gomera with its dramatic landscapes and mesmerising views feels like another world

Playa del Ingles glimmers in the afternoon sun, its soft black sands shared by just half a dozen families. This is not your typical Canary Islands beach, with no sign of the bars usually packed in to cater for those in search of sun, sand and sangria, and it couldn’t be more different from its namesake on Gran Canaria. This beach, backed by iron-red cliffs and a natural salt marsh, is on La Gomera, one of the quietest of the Canary Islands.

Just a 50-minute ferry ride from Tenerife, little La Gomera feels a world away. Its volcanic rocks have eroded to form a dramatic landscape of wide ravines, descending from the centre like the ridges of a giant orange-squeezer.

It’s an island of two halves – stark and arid in the south, while in the north it’s all verdant valleys and banana plantations, its upper slopes draped with laurel forests that could have come straight out of Jurassic Park.

Everywhere there are mesmerising views. Sheer volcanic plugs rise like giant obelisks, impossibly steep slopes that have been stepped by farmers in times gone by, clusters of pastel-coloured houses cling to the hillsides, and beyond, the sweep of the sea.

It wasn’t so much the beauty of the land but of the governor’s widow, Beatriz de Bobadilla, which detained Christopher Columbus for nearly a month in 1492 when he stopped at the island’s capital of San Sebastian before crossing the Atlantic. History tells us little of this time, but La Gomera has woven its own story over romantic trysts between the pair in one of the region’s oldest forts, the Torre del Conde. In the nearby charismatic Calle Real is the church where the explorer supposedly made his last confession before his voyage, and the Customs House, where a sign relates that he took water from the well to bless the New World.

The sights, along with a somewhat uninspiring museum in the 18th Century Casa de Colon, aren’t nearly as interesting as the stories, so rather than linger in San Sebastian, it’s better to head for the hills.

And what hills. Roads snake helter-skelter around them, then climb vertiginously before dropping headlong into the valleys, but they are wide, well maintained and easy to drive on.