New mom Preity Zinta cuddles one of her twins in first picture of her newborn

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a picture with one of her twins, giving fans the first glimpse of her baby. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently became parents to twins through surrogacy. They have named their son Jai and daughter Gia. On Tuesday, Preity shared a picture as she held her baby in her arms with the face of the newborn covered. The little one was covered in a blue blanket and matching cap. Preity has a burp cloth on her shoulder. Preity took the selfie in her room with a fireplace in the background. “Burp cloths, diapers, and babies… I’m loving it all #ting,” she captioned the post. Last month, in an Instagram post, Preity shared a selfie with Gene and wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.” Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in February 2016. After marriage, Preity moved to Los Angeles.













