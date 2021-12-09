Cement export decreases 37pc in 4 months

The exports of cement from the country witnessed a decrease of 37.99 percent during the first four months of the financial year 2021-22, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at $65.450 million during July-October (2021-22) against the exports of $105.545 million during July- October (2020-21), said a news release issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of cement dipped by 44.20 percent by going down from 3,233,754 metric tons to 1,804,285 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of cement were also decreased by 69.18 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.