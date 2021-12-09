Committee reviews stock, production of urea

The ‘Fertilizer Review Committee’ on Wednesday reviewed the supply, stock position and production targets of urea in the current month for the sowing season. To supervise the urea supplies amidst Rabi season, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar along with Federal Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam held a meeting of the fertilizer review committee, said a press release. Representatives of fertilizer manufacturers, Provincial departments and senior officials of the Petroleum Division participated in the meeting. The meeting was told that the urea prices had been restored to controlled rates Rs1768/bag by taking punitive measures in Punjab. The pricing structure is being maintained in other provinces. The Minister reiterated that the demand of urea would be met through domestic production as 34 lac metric tonnes local production this year as compared to previous years. He said that the government ensured uninterrupted gas supplies to the plants for boosting domestic production for the Rabi season.













