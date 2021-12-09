Promotion of foreign investment top priority: FIEDMC Chairman

Various delegations of Chinese industrialists visited FIEDMC and met Chairman FIEDMC Zafar Iqbal Sarwar and Board Director FIEDMC Asif Ali Tipu. On this occasion, Chairman FIEDMC briefed the delegations of Chinese industrialists regarding the functioning of FIEDMC. While talking to the representatives of Chinese companies, Chairman FIEDMC asserted that promoting foreign investment in Pakistan is our top priority, and the government’s efforts to maintain an atmosphere of trust and safety among foreign investors are proving fruitful. The concerns of all foreign companies about Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Value Added City and M3 Industrial City will be fully addressed.

Chairman FIEDMC Zafar Iqbal Sarwar apprised about the progress being made in the ongoing development and construction activities in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, M3 Industrial City, and Value Added City and said that the Federal and Punjab government are taking drastic steps to provide basic facilities, such as electricity, Sui Gas and others to yield positive results.

While speaking to the representatives, Board Director Asif Ali Tipu affirmed that all the grievances and concerns of Chinese companies investing in Allama Iqbal Industrial City would be addressed, and no effort would be spared for providing security and other facilities in this regard.

In the meeting, the delegation belonging to Chinese companies discussed the issues they are facing, on which Chairman FIEDMC Zafar Iqbal Sarwar assured them of resolving these issues on a priority basis. The foreign delegation lauded the excellent performance of FIEDMC and the efforts made to promote foreign investment.