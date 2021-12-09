Tourism giant TUI hopeful for next year after 2021 loss

TUI, the world’s largest tourism operator, said on Wednesday that it expects to see a return to pre-pandemic booking levels in the summer of 2022, after running up a heavy loss in its last financial year.

TUI, which runs its business year from October to September, said that it booked a net loss of 2.48 billion euros ($2.8 billion) for the year just ended, following a record loss of 3.1 billion euros the year before, as the coronavirus pandemic virtually shut down the tourism industry.

Nevertheless, chief executive Friedrich Joussen said that the group’s operating business was “back” and he expected “booking levels similar to pre-corona 2019” in the peak travel season of the European summer next year.

In the period from July to September, traditionally the strongest period for the industry, the Hanover-based group said that its revenues nearly tripled to 3.5 billion euros.

At an operating, or underlying level, it booked a loss of 97 million euros for the three months compared with a loss of 570 million euros previously.

Hotels, cruises, and chartered flights, the core of TUI’s business, have been severely impacted by the crisis.

In 2020, the German group responded by announcing plans to cut costs by 400 million euros each year by 2023.

The first quarter of its current business year, the three months to December was “almost fully booked,” said Joussen and the group was now operating at “69 percent of the pre-crisis level capacities.”