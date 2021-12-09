Kinnow export to boost country’s economy: CRC director

Citrus Research Centre (CRC) Sargodha Director Raza Salik Wednesday said that exporting kinnow to the world would bring foreign exchange and Sargodha as usual would play a key role in this regard. Talking to farmers and exporters here on Wednesday, he said that kinnow was now being cultivated from Sargodha to Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and other districts. Another citrus research center was being set up in Dera Ghazi Khan now for increasing kinnow production and guiding farmers to increase the cultivation and production of kinnow, he said. The director said that due to a lack of proper guidance, most farmers were not able to use fertilizer and water properly, which makes it difficult to achieve the desired target of production of other citrus fruits.













