Countrywide protest against PTI govt from 17th: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Wednesday announced that his party was launching a countrywide district-level protest against the federal government from December 17.

“We will launch protest against the ongoing gas crisis,” he said while talking to reporters in Karachi. “We will continue our protest until we bring a change in the current economic system of the country,” said, adding that the party will announce its next line of action against the government in a meeting scheduled for December 27 in Larkana. He said PPP workers would protest in their respective areas on December 10, says a news report.

“We will also raise our voice against the gas crisis in the country. Our protest will continue until we don’t bring real change in the country,” he added. Bilawal said every Pakistani was faced with economic hardship due to the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying the PPP will continue to expose the wrongdoings of the government. “Till the time this government is in power and the [economic] decisions are taken as per the agreement with the IMF, the miseries of the people will not be eliminated,” he added.

The PPP chairman said people across the country from Karachi to Kashmir were expecting good things from PPP after the failure of the PTI government.

Talking about the newly-passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021, Bilawal said the new system would bring positive changes to the system, adding it would empower the local bodies to collect revenue for themselves.

“We believe if we can make Karachi prosperous, then we can also guide Pakistan to the path of progress,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP was the only party in Pakistan that was giving a tough time to the current regime.

He said an empowered local government system was the need of the hour and the PPP was delivering on its promises.