Fawad fears escalation of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that with each passing day the human tragedy in Afghanistan was increasing. Addressing a function organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia here, he said that the people of Afghanistan were facing the worst humanitarian crisis this winter. “The OIC Foreign Ministers Conference on December 19 will focus on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” said Chaudhry Fawad. He said Pakistan was trying to form a mechanism with Saudi Arabia and other brotherly countries to help the people of the war torn country. Pakistan was providing all possible assistance to Afghanistan, he said that “We are providing 250,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan”.

Pakistan, he said has abolished duty on 40 items imported from Afghanistan and this move will help Afghan businessmen to stand on their own feet. The OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting would be a primarily non-political meeting focusing solely on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he said. “We want the world to come together to help Afghanistan, otherwise the crisis in Afghanistan could escalate,” the minister maintained. He said in its report last month, The Economist mentioned the human tragedy inside Afghanistan could be bigger than Yemen, Syria and Iraq. In such a situation, the world should focus on helping the people of Afghanistan, said Chaudhry Fawad. He said talk about politics could be held later, but there should not be a delay in talking about human tragedy in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always spoken of peace in Afghanistan and the Pakistani government was striving for peace there. He said that the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference will be Pakistan’s largest foreign affairs event since 1980, the minister disclosed. Foreign Ministers from 27 countries will attend the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference, while 84 countries will be represented, he said. “Our fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia date back to before the formation of Pakistan,” said Fawad Hussain. He said that when King Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia came to Karachi in 1946, he was received by the leadership of the All India Muslim League, Chaudhry Fawad said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS). In a statement the minister greeted Dr Zelf Munir, Chairperson, Khalid Farid, Vice Chairman and Farheen Salman on being elected General Secretary of the PAS.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers and council members would take meaningful steps for the welfare of the advertising community and standardization of the practices of the advertising industry.