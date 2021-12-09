Governor Punjab urges UK MPs to push for peace in Afghanistan

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the key for peace in the region and the world lies in a strong and stable Afghanistan. If there will be poverty, unemployment and chaos in Afghanistan, then peace will be just a dream. The world should adopt a blunt policy for a strong and peaceful Afghanistan immediately and not tomorrow. Leaving Afghanistan alone would be tantamount to creating a great human tragedy.

According to details issued from the Governor’s House Lahore Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was talking to members of the British House of Commons Ian Blackford and MP Scottish National Party Anam Qaiser in London. During the meeting, they discussed the law and order situation in Afghanistan and the dangerous increase in the problems faced by the people there and other economic issues in addition to the overall situation in the region and Pakistan’s steps for relief and peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both the British members assured that they would raise their voice for a strong and stable Afghanistan and for the solution of the problems being faced by the people there and said that there was no doubt that Pakistan was committed for peace and stability in Afghanistan and has played a historic and positive role which is commendable.

During the meeting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the whole world must unite to thwart the intentions of those elements who are plotting to disrupt peace in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, more than half of Afghanistan’s population suffers from problems such as lack of basic facilities, especially food, including millions of children. He said that for the protection of humanity, all countries, including the United Kingdom, must unite to help the Afghan people unconditionally, as well as to solve other economic problems and bring peace there because the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan will ultimately affect the whole world.. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has a clear and unequivocal policy that we will not spare any sacrifice for peace and will play our leading role for peace in Afghanistan. I hope the world will also fulfill its responsibility for a strong and peaceful Afghanistan.