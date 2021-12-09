FM, NATO secretary general discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and exchanged views on regional situation, including the latest developments in Afghanistan. In a meeting held at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, the two sides agreed to work together for promoting Pakistan-NATO relations and to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest. Recalling his last meeting with the Secretary General in Brussels in June 2019, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that regular high-level political and military engagements between the two sides have contributed towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and partnership. He highlighted the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and stressed upon continued international engagement and support to stabilize the situation in the country. Referring to the two decades of Pakistan-NATO cooperation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of continued collaboration to tackle the threat of terrorism.













