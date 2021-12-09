Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing

In an impressive Live Weapon Firing ceremony on Wednesday, Pakistan Navy units successfully demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) live firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) at Karachi. Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received. Chief of the Naval Staff was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities and on-going developments to augment security through induction of Surface to Air Missiles. Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and commended the officers and men for their tireless commitment and professionalism. Later, Chief of the Naval staff visited SEAL Battalion Headquarters where Special Services Groups Navy SSG(N) demonstrated Fire Power Display with various tactical drills that included unarmed combat, anti-hijacking of aircraft, hostage rescue ops and raid drills.













