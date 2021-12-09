PTI govt determined to improve living standard of common man: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that his government was determined to serve the people across the valley with missionary zeal to bring about socioeconomic changes in their daily life.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of handing over the rescue vehicles in his native constituency of Hajeera in Poonch division on late Tuesday.

The AJK PM handed over the keys of vehicles and other rescue equipment on this occasion. Former assembly candidate Sardar Arzash, Secretary SDMA Shahid Ayub, Commissioner Poonch division Ansar Yaqoob also addressed the function.

He said the government would continue its mission for development and prosperity of the people of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir to improve their living standard. The AJK prime minister said that the government was engaged in public welfare service and determined to solve the problems of the people at their door steps.

AJK PM launches higher educational projects: Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the PTI government will fulfill all the election promises made with the people in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural programs of Post Graduate College for Boys, Post Graduate for Girls and Additional Sessions Court in Abbaspur late Tuesday.

He also announced the establishment of a grid station, DSP office and fire brigade unit in Abbaspur.

Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal also addressed the ceremony. The Prime Minister said that no major public welfare project could be started in Abbaspour during the last ten years of the outgoing governments and the present government was determined to remove the sense of deprivation and ignorance from the area.

He said the people of Abbaspur have performed their duties during elections and now it is my duty to pay off their debts. He said that earlier our daughters used to go to Muzaffarabad or Islamabad for graduation, but now they will be able to get higher education here in their hometown.

Earlier the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was brought from Abbaspur Bridge to the office of the Assistant Commissioner in the form of a large rally.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Abbaspur for their warm and enthusiastic welcome.