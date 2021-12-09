Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig assumes charge as DG PMSA

Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig HI (M) on Wednesday assumed the duties as Director General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a simple and impressive ceremony held at PMSA headquarters.

Mirza Foad Amin Baig had joined Pakistan Navy in 1986 and undertook initial training at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth and was commissioned in Pakistan Navy in Operations Branch on July 1st, 1990 and awarded Course coveted “Sword of Honour”, said a news release.

He qualified Long Navigation & Direction Course from PNS BAHADUR, International Principal Warfare Officer Course from UK and Armed Forces Staff Course from Malaysia.

The officer is also graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, University of Malay- Malaysia and National Defence University Islamabad. His various Command/ Staff and instructional appointments include Naval Attache Beijing (China), Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Director Naval Operations, Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff (PSC), Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Flag Officer Sea Training.

Before his current appointment the Flag officer was performing the duties as Additional Secretary-IIl in Ministry of Defense. He was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on May 1st, 2018, in recognition of his noble services rendered for the nation, he has been awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).