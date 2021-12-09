Senate panel seeks details, authorization letters

A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Wednesday directed the officials of Pakistan Works Department (PWD) to submit details and authorization letters of individuals to whom the projects of installing tube wells and water filtration plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been handed over in due course of time.

The sub-committee met here under Senator Kamal Ali Agha.

Kamil Ali Agha also sought an inquiry report within two days on the staff posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Grade-14 and above.

The body expressed satisfaction over the details adapted by the officials of PWD Batkhela Division in regard to the news published in the print media about malpractices and corruption in the PWD Batkhela division.

The officials of the PWD Batkhela submitted the decision of the Peshawar High Court and the report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the matter. The PWD officials submitted tenders, advertisements, and handing/taking over statements to the committee regarding tube wells and water filtration plants installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The convener committee questioned whether these projects were handed over to the community, to which the Secretary of Housing and Works said some projects were handed over to the community and run/maintained by them. Regarding the delivery of projects to the community, PWD officials informed the sub-committee that community members submit an application for need-based projects to the deputy commissioner with a copy of their identity cards which is further processed as per SOPs.

The convener committee inquired about adoption of the procedure and the authority who handed over these projects.

Kamil Ali Agha expressed resentment and said a project that costs Rs4,000,000 to Rs8,000,000 was handed over to the individuals without having any nomination/authorization letter.

Secretary housing and works underlined that the projects were handed over to the community but nothing happened in writing. Agreeing with the point of the convener, the secretary said that an authorization letter must be there at the time of handing over the scheme.

He said a plan needs to be envisaged so that written proof is also submitted at the time of handing over the community-based projects to the individuals.