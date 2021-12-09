World urged to pay attention to grim situation in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the international community to pay attention to the grim situation of the territory and play role in settling the Kashmir dispute to save South Asia from a nuclear catastrophe. The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir is not India’s internal matter but an internationally recognized disputed territory. He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute could provide the spark to light South Asia’s nuclear fuse, Kashmir Media Service reported. The spokesman warned that ignoring Kashmir dispute is not in anyone’s interest and simmering situation of IIOJK needs immediate attention of the world community. He said that the UN should intervene to resolve Kashmir dispute to avoid nuclear war in South Asia. The APHC spokesman pointed out that a just resolution of the lingering dispute is imperative for ensuring permanent peace and stability in the south Asian region. “The UN must send a high level fact-finding mission to probe human rights violations in IIOJK. The world must not remain indifferent to what is happening in Kashmir,” he added.













