Int’l community’s silence on Indian state terrorism deplored

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has deplored the silence of the world community on the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Mohammed Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is carrying out shameful acts in IIOJK without any hindrance.

He said that the criminal silence adopted by the world community has emboldened New Delhi to continue with its brutalities on innocent Kashmiris, Kashmir Media Service reported. He said IIOJK has been virtually turned into a prison and slaughterhouse where innocent people are being arrested and killed on a daily basis.

“India’s expansionist ambitions in South Asia, as well as brutal and barbaric treatment of minorities, especially Muslims, and its weak and peaceful neighbors, have posed a serious threat to the regional peace,” he said.

He said that the international community must play role in settling the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination to save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities.