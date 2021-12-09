No compromise on law and order situation: Basharat

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad called on Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Governor House Wednesday.

On this occasion, the overall situation of Punjab including the consultation on further new legislation in the Punjab Assembly was discussed regarding the Sialkot incident. Raja Basharat also briefed the Acting Governor Punjab regarding law and order in the province.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that implementation of laws made in the public interest should be ensured as the government is responsible for the lives and property of the people and all possible steps should be taken to protect this responsibility. He said that no compromise should be made on the law and order situation in the province and special attention should be paid to the best legislation in the public interest. Ch Parvez Elahi said that in order to prevent the recurrence of incidents like the Sialkot tragedy, it was necessary to bring those involved in this incident to justice as soon as possible.