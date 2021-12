Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday arrived on a day long visit. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at Governor House.

Governor KP and Chief Minister called on the Prime Minister and discussed political situation and administrative affairs of the province. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present during the meeting.