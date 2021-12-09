Buzdar directs speedy solution to public problems

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to inspect attendance, pace of file work and disposal of summaries.

He directed the staff to observe office timings and official discipline and met with Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Tahir Randhawa MPA and others at the DS office and made his way to the conference room to discuss the agenda with the participants of the staff meeting. Directing quick action on files being forwarded to the CMO, Usman Buzdar asked the staff to ensure early disposal of the summaries.

Similarly, the problems of visitors should be timely solved while treating them with respect, he told. The CMO staff should become an example for other departments; he continued and announced to continue surprise inspections to ensure prompt public service delivery.

Hanif Pitafi said the departmental performance was being improved and a positive message was given to the people due to inspections by CM.

Tahir Randhawa termed such visits important to ensure good governance.

Ramiz Raja calls on CM Punjab: A delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss collective steps for promotion of cricket at the grassroots.

The CM said 500 playgrounds would be ready this year in rural areas to provide sports facilities to the youth living in far-flung areas. The CM directed to constitute a committee under the sports minister to finalize recommendations for increasing the number of sports grounds and promotion of cricket and other sports activities in educational institutions in collaboration with PCB. Two new high-performance centres were being established in Punjab for cricket, he added.

Sports Minister Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of sports and local government departments and others were also present.

CM chairs 9th meeting of PPP policy: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 9th meeting of the public-private partnership policy & monitoring board. The meeting gave in-principle approval to technical and financial bids for the O&M project, and procurement and installation of water meters in Lahore. The CM directed to take steps to proceed further adding that other PPP mode projects should be given final shape without delay. The meeting also endorsed the decisions made in the 7th and 8th meetings.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Asad Khokhar, MPAs Mian Shafi Muhammad and Khadija Umar, chief secretary, chairman P&D, housing secretary, former SCCI president, CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership authority and others attended the meeting.