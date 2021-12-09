Ulema, media help sought for polio eradication

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Wednesday conducted orientation sessions for religious scholars and pediatricians to equip them with programmatic knowledge and communication skills for shaping public opinion around essential immunization including polio vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad said polio eradication had been a declared national health emergency in the country since 2011 and being a biggest challenge in public health sector needed support of cross segments of the society to eradicate the crippling disease.

Area Coordinator Abbottabad WHO Dr Tayaba shared global, national and regional polio updates, key challenges in polio eradication initiative with focus on central and southern KP and what support was required from the partners and stakeholders.