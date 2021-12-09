18m families treated thru health cards: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan Wednesday said about 18 million families across the country were being provided with free medical treatment through the health cards. Talking to the media persons while inaugurating the OPD pilot project for beneficiaries of health facility program here, the SAPM said the government was committed to ensuring universal health coverage. Dr Faisal said beneficiaries were receiving National Health Cards which was providing financial protection for indoor healthcare services under the universal health coverage. He said all preparations were underway to expand the group of selected beneficiaries from primary health care to outpatient departments in Islamabad. The SAPM said the scope of the health facility program had spread across the country and no poor person would have to face difficulties in availing of treatment facilities. Dr Faisal said more than 500 public and private hospitals in the country were on the panel of Sehat Sahulat Card, adding that the government is introducing revolutionary reforms in the health sector. He said free-of-cost medical facilities would be provided throughout Punjab under the Universal Health coverage soon.













