Farrukh terms Malik Adnan nation hero against terrorism

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan encouraged Malik Adnan’s courageous attempt to save Sri Lankan citizen PriyanthaKumara’s life by risking his life in front of angry mob. In a tweet, he said that Malik Adnan was an icon and a national hero against extremism.In another tweet, he expressed deep grief over demise of PTI’s ideological worker DrAbul Hassan. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.













