Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda, Chitral qualify for semifinals

PESHAWAR: The iconic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar was rocked by thunderous applause and cheering from the crowd as DFA Charsadda and DFA Chitral registered impressive wins against their rivals in the Ufone 4G Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup to qualify for the semifinals on Wednesday. Charsadda faced DFA Abbottabad in the first match of the day, with both eyeing the coveted slot in the semifinals. The teams were equal match for form and vigour and appeared unstoppable in their pursuit of glory. Charsadda’s Zaid scored his team’s first goal in just 3 minutes into the match, which was equated in the 6th minute by Abbottabad’s Yasir. Charsadda’s Saif consolidated his team’s position by scoring another goal in the 8th minute, while Zaid went on to seal the fate of the opposition by scoring two more goals that included the final goal at the 70th minute to clinch win 4-2. Yasir from Abbottabad returned for another goal in the 55th minute but his team fell short and bowed out of the tournament.

The second match of the day was played between Chitral and Aatish Tank. The two teams showcased exemplary defensive and offensive tactics; however, being equal match of one another for the footballing prowess, they failed to impact the scorecard. The ball didn’t see the net on either side during the entirety of the match, which was decided on penalty strokes. Chitral ultimately emerged as the better side by downing Aatish Tank by 4 penalties to 2 to proceed to the semifinals. oday, December 09, DFA Karak will face DFA Mardan while DFA Bannu will meet Waziristan Combined for the coveted Semi-Final slots. Both semifinals will be played on December 10 while the final will be played on December 11 to decide the winners of the Ufone 4G Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup. The winners will then face Muslim Club Chaman, the winners of the Balochistan leg of the Cup in a Super Final to be played on December 12 at the floodlit Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar.