New York’s luxury streetwear brand Not a Clothing Store comes to Pakistan

It is not every day a new fashion brand launches from New York and is made available in Pakistan, so when it does, it’s worth talking about.

NACS – Not a Clothing Store, is the creation of NY based expat fashion veteran, Saadia Siddiqui. The luxury streetwear brand embraces the independence, free and forward thinking attitude that epitomizes today’s youth.

The official launch collection in December will introduce 25 unique designs in very limited quantities. The digital only brand has a strong commitment to having the smallest carbon footprint possible. An ethos that led to its zero single-use packaging philosophy. All NACS products are shipped in reusable zip up duffle bags.

So what can one expect from NACS “Not a Clothing Store”?

Original, limited, premium, with a style that can’t go out of fashion. Instantly recognisable details & aesthetics, and with grade A trims, caters to both genders. Targeted at the unique streetwear and casual-wear markets, the designs are eye-catching and of course, Not a Clothing Store.

In Saadia’s own words, “Living in Brooklyn, I was inspired by the diversity and the street culture. I feel streetwear offers the perfect medium for self-expression, particularly for those who don’t conform to fashion stereotypes, hallmarks of streetwear are comfort, attitude and effortless style. I am delighted to be able to introduce my Brooklyn experience to Pakistan through NACS.”

Look out for NACS “Not a Clothing Store’s” new launch collection coming this December – the clothes are all limited edition pieces, making them exclusive must haves for any discerning streetwear enthusiast.