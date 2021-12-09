‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ and ‘Rang Mahal’ dominate top searches

Geo TV dramas Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Rang Mahal have been declared one of the most popular shows in the history of Pakistan’s entertainment!

Popular search engine, Google has released the list of top trending searches – searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 — in Pakistan. The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, giving a fascinating insight into the unique trends from the past year in the country.

The top movies and shows list for this year is diversified with shows and movies from all genres and styles. The globally phenomenon that is the Netflix show ‘Squid Game’ grabbed the top position. The popular Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat is ranked second in the top movies and television shows list, whereas Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke was ranked third, followed by the Har Pal Geo drama Rang Mahal.