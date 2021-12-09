Katrina goes silent amid wedding festivities

It’s been a week since Katrina Kaif used her Instagram account where she’s followed by more than 57.8 million people. According to Indian media reports, the Bollywood diva is getting married to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, a state in northern India. Kat’s last post on the photo and video sharing app was about her speech at the Expo 2020 in Dubai. The “Sooryavanshi” actress had posted multiple pictures from the event and received more than 1.6 million likes. Her fans think that the actress would probably come back on social media after her wedding.













