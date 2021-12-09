Chris Noth Defends Sarah Jessica Parker Against Kim Cattrall’s Comments

Carrie Bradshaw’s knight in shining armor is coming to her defense! Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker may be best friends on-screen in Sex and the City, but off-screen, they are anything but. Back in 2017 and 2018, Cattrall openly expressed her disdain for Parker and now, four years later, in an interview with The Guardian, Chris Noth shared his take on Cattrall’s description of their shared co-star.

As a refresher, in an interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories, Cattrall-who will not be joining her Sex and the City peers for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That…-called her relationship with Parker and the rest of the iconic Manhattan friend group, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, ‘”toxic” and said that she has “never been friends” with them.

Months later in 2018, when Cattrall’s brother tragically passed, Parker commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post, offering her condolences. Cattrall seemingly did not appreciate the social media support, as she took to Instagram to share a post directed at Parker, writing, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“You are not my family,” Cattrall continued in the post. “You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

But Noth, who says he is “protective” of Parker, says that Cattrall’s description of Parker doesn’t “even come close” to the kind of person she is.

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” explained Noth in the interview. “I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

He continued, “I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

When all of the drama first unfolded, Cattrall shared that she had no interest in doing a third Sex and the City movie, so it was no surprise when news came out that she would not be reviving her SATC character, Samantha Jones, on And Just Like That….

But thankfully, most of the original cast will be returning for the new HBO Max series including Parker, Noth, Davis, Nixon, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, along with some new faces such as Nicole Ari Parker and Sarah Ramirez.

And Just Like That… premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.